How fragile is the US healthcare system?

Millions of Americans are facing a huge increase in the amount they have to pay for health insurance.

A dispute about government subsides for healthcare was one of the major issues that led to a 43-day shutdown of the US government last year – the longest in history.

But even when the shutdown ended, Republicans and Democrats failed to agree on and extension of the the subsidies.

As the clock struck midnight on January 1 – the health costs for 24 million people rose dramatically

So, what’s the impact for those in need? And how much politics is involved?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Lindsay Allen – Health Economist and Policy Researcher at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University

Neel Shah – Physician and Chief Medical Officer of Maven Clinic

Rinah Shah – Political Strategist and Geopolitical analyst