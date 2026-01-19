Could events in Syria have a wider impact for Kurds?

Syrian army takes control of areas formerly under control of Kurdish-led forces.

The Syrian army has taken territory long held by Kurdish-led forces, before declaring a ceasefire.

The lightning offensive changes the balance of power in the country.

Are there wider implications for Kurds beyond Syria?

Presenter: Maleen Saeed

Guests:

David Des Roches – Professor at the Thayer Marshall Institute

Mohammed Salih – Non-resident senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute

Elijah Magnier – Military and political analyst