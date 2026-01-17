What’s pushing Canada and China closer?

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney hails his visit to China as ‘historic’.

The relationship between Canada and China has been acrimonious for years, but now the two countries seem to be embarking on a new chapter.

Prime Minister Mark Carney concluded what he described as a “historic” visit to Beijing this week, hailing a new strategic partnership with China that he said could set both nations up for a “new world order”.

Many argue that United States President Donald Trump’s tariffs have pushed Canada and China to forge this new partnership. So, who stands to gain the most?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Einar Tangen – Senior fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation, a Canadian think tank

William Lee – Chief economist and managing director at Global Economic Advisors

Jean Charest – Former Canadian deputy prime minister