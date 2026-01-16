What are the hurdles to implementing phase two of Gaza ceasefire?

The US says its Gaza plan is moving towards disarmament and reconstruction.

“We have officially entered the second phase of Gaza’s 20-point peace plan.”

Those were the words of US President Donald Trump, who said that Washington will reach a deal with Hamas on handing over its weapons while threatening the group with consequences if it doesn’t comply.

Trump stopped short of calling on Israel to fulfil its commitments, however, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the US announcement as largely symbolic.

So, is the transition to the next phase even possible?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Xavier Abu Eid – Political analyst and former adviser to the Palestine Liberation Organization negotiation team

Yezid Sayigh – Senior fellow at the Carnegie Middle East Center

Yossi Beilin – Former Israeli justice minister