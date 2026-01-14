Why is the US Fed chair criminal probe causing global alarm?

Trump administration’s move against Jerome Powell fuels fears the Fed’s independence is being undermined.

The Trump administration’s decision to launch the first-ever criminal investigation into the head of the US Federal Reserve has prompted international alarm.

Jerome Powell also denounced the probe as politically-motivated.

But why is this case causing so much concern worldwide?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Eric Ham – Political analyst and former US Congressional staffer in Washington DC

Justin Urquhart-Stewart – Investment manager and co-founder of Regionally, an online investment service in London

David McWilliams – Economist, author and podcast host in Dublin