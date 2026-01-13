What’s at stake in Uganda’s presidential election?

Yoweri Museveni’s main challenger is musician Bobi Wine.

Uganda holds elections on Thursday, with President Yoweri Museveni hoping to extend his four decades in power.

Supporters of his main opponent, musician Bobi Wine, allege harassment and intimidation.

So, what’s at stake for one of the world’s youngest populations?

Presenter:

Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Robert Kabushenga – host of The Bad Natives podcast

Alex Vines – Africa programme director at the European Council on Foreign Relations

Joseph Ochieno – commentator on African affairs