How volatile is the situation in Iran?
The country has been rocked by two weeks of widespread protests since the currency collapsed.
Widespread unrest, killings and arrests have taken place during protests in Iran sparked by a collapse in the local currency.
The leadership says that it will listen to demonstrators, but that rioters face the death penalty.
As the United States warns against a crackdown, how volatile is the situation?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Mehran Kamrava – Head of Iranian studies at the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies
Roxane Farmanfarmaian – Professor of modern Middle East politics at the University of Cambridge
Trita Parsi – Executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft
Published On 11 Jan 2026