What are Saudi Arabia’s plans in southern Yemen?

Saudi Arabia says it will soon host a dialogue between Yemen’s main players.

For almost a decade, the Southern Transitional Council has been the main player in southern Yemen while the country reeled from division and civil strife.

But in a matter of hours, the separatists lost control of all the territory they had previously held.

The developments followed a military intervention by Saudi Arabia to stop what it called a threat to its national security.

Earlier this week, in a statement issued in Riyadh, the STC announced the movement’s dissolution.

Saudi Arabia is now planning a conference of the main political factions to shape the future of the south.

Will the outcome serve its long-term goals in Yemen?

James Bays



Khaled Batarfi – Political analyst

Farea Al Muslimi – Research fellow at Chatham House’s Middle East and North Africa programme

Matthew Bryza – Adviser to the Southern Transitional Council and a former US ambassador