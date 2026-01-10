What are Saudi Arabia’s plans in southern Yemen?
Saudi Arabia says it will soon host a dialogue between Yemen’s main players.
For almost a decade, the Southern Transitional Council has been the main player in southern Yemen while the country reeled from division and civil strife.
But in a matter of hours, the separatists lost control of all the territory they had previously held.
The developments followed a military intervention by Saudi Arabia to stop what it called a threat to its national security.
Earlier this week, in a statement issued in Riyadh, the STC announced the movement’s dissolution.
Saudi Arabia is now planning a conference of the main political factions to shape the future of the south.
Will the outcome serve its long-term goals in Yemen?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Khaled Batarfi – Political analyst
Farea Al Muslimi – Research fellow at Chatham House’s Middle East and North Africa programme
Matthew Bryza – Adviser to the Southern Transitional Council and a former US ambassador