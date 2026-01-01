How far will the latest protests go in Iran?

Thousands of people in Iran have been protesting as a dire economic crisis takes a heavy toll on their daily livelihood.

From a sharp fall in the currency’s value to a steep rise in inflation, Iran’s economy has reached what many describe as a breaking point.

This time, the government has adopted a different approach as protests continue, calling for a dialogue mechanism.

But as the country reels from longstanding sanctions, what does the leadership have to offer?

And what would the consequences be if the protests escalate?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Ali Akbar Dareini – Researcher at the Center for Strategic Studies

Marzie Khalilian – Political analyst and academic researcher

Stephen Zunes – Professor of politics and founding chair of Middle Eastern studies at the University of San Francisco