How dangerous is the situation in the occupied West Bank?

A shooting near an illegal settlement follows a surge in Israeli violence.

A gun attack has struck an illegal Israeli settlement in occupied East Jerusalem.

Settler and army violence against Palestinians there and elsewhere in the occupied West Bank have intensified under the far-right Israeli government.

How dangerous is the situation?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Xavier Abu Eid – Political analyst and former adviser to the Palestine Liberation Organization’s negotiating team

Yossi Mekelberg – Senior consulting fellow at Chatham House and professor of international relations at the University of Roehampton

Milena Ansari – Palestinian lawyer and researcher at Human Rights Watch in occupied East Jerusalem