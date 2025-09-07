What is happening to US and South Korea’s relations?

US immigration sweep on South Korean workers at Hyundai-LG electric vehicle battery plant sparks shock in Seoul.

The once rock-solid relationship between Washington and Seoul is being rocked by the detention of South Korean workers in a United States immigration swoop.

The controversy is the latest jolt in the alliance. There has been turbulence over tariffs and military spending as well.

Is the raid a one-off, or a sign of deeper trouble between the two nations?

Presenter:

Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Se-Woong Koo – founder of Korea Expose, an online magazine based in Seoul, specialising in Korean news

Jenny Town – senior fellow at the Stimson Center in Washington, DC, and director of its Korea programme and 38 North

Youngshik Bong – visiting professor at Yonsei University, Seoul