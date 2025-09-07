What is happening to US and South Korea’s relations?
US immigration sweep on South Korean workers at Hyundai-LG electric vehicle battery plant sparks shock in Seoul.
The once rock-solid relationship between Washington and Seoul is being rocked by the detention of South Korean workers in a United States immigration swoop.
The controversy is the latest jolt in the alliance. There has been turbulence over tariffs and military spending as well.
Is the raid a one-off, or a sign of deeper trouble between the two nations?
Presenter:
Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Se-Woong Koo – founder of Korea Expose, an online magazine based in Seoul, specialising in Korean news
Jenny Town – senior fellow at the Stimson Center in Washington, DC, and director of its Korea programme and 38 North
Youngshik Bong – visiting professor at Yonsei University, Seoul