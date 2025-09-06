Why is UK PM Keir Starmer in trouble a year after landslide election win?

Deputy quits, cabinet reshuffled as far-right Reform UK gains in polls.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing a political crisis after being forced to reshuffle his cabinet following the resignation of his deputy over unpaid taxes.

He’s under attack too from the right-wing Reform UK party over migration.

A year after a landslide election win, why is Keir Starmer in trouble?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Jonathan Tonge – professor of politics at the University of Liverpool

Mark Devenport – freelance journalist and former BBC Northern Ireland political editor and BBC United Nations correspondent

Peter Geoghegan – political commentator and author