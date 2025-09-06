Why is UK PM Keir Starmer in trouble a year after landslide election win?
Deputy quits, cabinet reshuffled as far-right Reform UK gains in polls.
United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing a political crisis after being forced to reshuffle his cabinet following the resignation of his deputy over unpaid taxes.
He’s under attack too from the right-wing Reform UK party over migration.
A year after a landslide election win, why is Keir Starmer in trouble?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Jonathan Tonge – professor of politics at the University of Liverpool
Mark Devenport – freelance journalist and former BBC Northern Ireland political editor and BBC United Nations correspondent
Peter Geoghegan – political commentator and author
Published On 6 Sep 2025