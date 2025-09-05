How significant is Xi, Putin and Kim’s first meeting in Beijing?

China’s Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un are centre stage at a military parade.

The leaders of China, Russia and North Korea have appeared together for the first time at a major military parade in Beijing.

The three nuclear powers have shared interests, but competing ones, too.

Is a new bloc being formed to challenge the United States and the West?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Olga Krasnyak – Associate professor at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow

Shirley Ze Yu – Senior fellow at the London School of Economics

Theresa Fallon – Director of the Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies in Brussels