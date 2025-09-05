How significant is Xi, Putin and Kim’s first meeting in Beijing?
China’s Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un are centre stage at a military parade.
The leaders of China, Russia and North Korea have appeared together for the first time at a major military parade in Beijing.
The three nuclear powers have shared interests, but competing ones, too.
Is a new bloc being formed to challenge the United States and the West?
Presenter: Sami Zeidan
Guests:
Olga Krasnyak – Associate professor at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow
Shirley Ze Yu – Senior fellow at the London School of Economics
Theresa Fallon – Director of the Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies in Brussels
Published On 5 Sep 2025