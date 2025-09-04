Why is the US military building up its presence in the Caribbean?

The Trump administration recently targeted a Venezuelan boat it said was carrying drugs.

Tensions between the United States and Venezuela came to a head this week.

That’s after Washington took the unprecedented decision to bomb a boat near the Venezuelan coast.

The administration of US President Donald Trump said the vessel was loaded with drugs and gang members – and posed a threat to the US.

Venezuela’s president denies the charges and says his country is ready to defend itself. So, what’s behind this action by the US?

Is it about narcotics … or politics?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Paul Dobson – political analyst with Venezuelanalysis.com and an expert on US-Venezuela relations

Javier Farje – Latin American affairs anaylst

Marten Brienen – associate professor at Oklahoma State University and an expert on security, organised crime and drug trafficking