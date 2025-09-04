Why is the US military building up its presence in the Caribbean?
The Trump administration recently targeted a Venezuelan boat it said was carrying drugs.
Tensions between the United States and Venezuela came to a head this week.
That’s after Washington took the unprecedented decision to bomb a boat near the Venezuelan coast.
The administration of US President Donald Trump said the vessel was loaded with drugs and gang members – and posed a threat to the US.
Venezuela’s president denies the charges and says his country is ready to defend itself. So, what’s behind this action by the US?
Is it about narcotics … or politics?
Presenter: Cyril Vanier
Guests:
Paul Dobson – political analyst with Venezuelanalysis.com and an expert on US-Venezuela relations
Javier Farje – Latin American affairs anaylst
Marten Brienen – associate professor at Oklahoma State University and an expert on security, organised crime and drug trafficking