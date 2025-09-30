Can Trump’s plan end the war in Gaza?

US president says Hamas has ‘three or four days’ to respond to his Gaza ceasefire proposal.

A 20-point plan was unveiled by US President Donald Trump to end the war on Gaza, with Israel’s prime minister by his side.

It’s been welcomed internationally, while Hamas studies the details.

So, what’s on the table? And what does it mean for Palestinians?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Salman Shaikh – Founder of The Shaikh Group, a peacebuilding organisation

Mustafa Barghouti – Secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative political party

Nomi Bar-Yaacov – Associate fellow at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy