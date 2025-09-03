How powerful is China’s military?

Beijing stages its largest military parade ever with dozens of world leaders in attendance.

On the 80th anniversary of the end of the second world war, President Xi Jinping told the world, China does not fear violence, and showed them its weapons: Sophisticated military hardware, ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons filled Tiananmen Square, along with thousands of soldiers.

The Russian President Vladimir Putin and the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also took centre stage.

So, was Xi showing there is an alternative to a US-led world order?

If so, how was this message received? And what does it mean for global politics?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests: