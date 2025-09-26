What’s next for relations between Turkiye and the US?

Donald Trump hints at lifting sanctions on Ankara buying F-35 jets during meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

For the first time in six years, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has returned to the White House for a high-stakes meeting with Donald Trump aimed at resetting strained ties.

The two leaders had much to discuss, from deals on Ankara buying fighter jets to deep divides over Gaza and Russia.

Trump said he wanted sanctions on Turkiye lifted soon, but told Ankara it needs to take some action first. But given their disagreements, both leaders were light on details.

So, can this lead to a closer alignment between Washington and Ankara?

Presenter: Neave Barker

Guests:

Alan Makovsky – Senior policy analyst and former staff member of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee

Ahmad Shahidov – Political analyst, regional affairs commentator and expert on the Caucasus region

Barin Kayaoglu – Academic and commentator on international relations