How important is this year’s UNGA for world leaders and the UN?

Leaders meet at time of deepening divisions, war and attacks on UN.

Contrasting speeches and world visions at the United Nations General Assembly.

Attacks on the validity of the UN from US President Donald Trump, before he met other world leaders there to discuss Gaza and Ukraine.

So, how important is the UN General Assembly in today’s world?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Ravi Agrawal – Editor in chief of Foreign Policy magazine in New York.

Maleeha Lodhi – Former Pakistani ambassador to the United Nations, and also served as Pakistan’s ambassador in the US and UK.

Mark Seddon – Director of Centre for United Nations Studies at University of Buckingham, former senior UN official and speechwriter for previous UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.