What’s happened to diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine?

Russia and Ukraine intensify attacks a month after US President Donald Trump met their leaders.

NATO deploys more forces to the east after Russia is again accused of violating a member state’s airspace.

Ukraine is hit by some of the largest drone strikes of the war, while it attacks Russian energy facilities.

What’s happened to diplomatic efforts to end the conflict?

Presenter:

Tom McRae

Guests:

Peter Zalmayev – executive director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative

Chris Weafer – CEO of Macro-Advisory, a strategic consultancy focused on Russia and Eurasia

Steven Erlanger – chief diplomatic correspondent in Europe for The New York Times