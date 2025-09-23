What are the risks of a global digital divide in AI?

UN warns 118 states are way behind leaders in Artificial Intelligence.

Artificial intelligence is the tech revolution of our times.

But more than 100 countries are falling way behind those leading the surge in AI, and are losing out.

That is what the UN General Assembly will hear this week.

So what is the risk of an AI digital divide?

Presenter:

Bernard Smith

Guests:

Rahul Dogra – Founder of the online news site AI World Today, in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Atoosa Kasirzadeh – Assistant professor at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.

Ramesh Srinivasan – Professor at UCLA Department of Information Studies in Los Altos, California.