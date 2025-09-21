What’s driving the violence in Sudan – and what could bring peace?
Sudan’s government in Khartoum has criticised a new US political initiative for the country.
A mosque bombed in Sudan is the latest atrocity in a conflict that has led to the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, says the United Nations.
Meanwhile, a new US-led political initiative gets a cool response from Khartoum.
What’s happening in the conflict – and what are the hopes for peace?
Presenter: Tom McRae
Guests:
Amgad Fareid Eltayeb – executive director of Fikra for Studies and Development
Kholood Khair – Sudanese political analyst
Cameron Hudson – senior associate in the Africa programme at the Center for Strategic and International Studies
Published On 21 Sep 2025