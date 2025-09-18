Who can stop Israel’s genocide in Gaza?

A UN inquiry may have declared that a genocide is being committed in Gaza, but can anyone make Israel stop?

An independent United Nations commission says Israel has committed genocide in Gaza.

Mass killing and injuries, destruction of infrastructure and the creation of unliveable conditions are all part of the acts that make up the crime.

And Israeli ministers have clearly demonstrated their intent through their statements, the commission said.

It has called upon Israel to stop and called on the rest of the world to stop aiding Israel’s genocide by selling it weapons.

What does this say about the international community and its institutions?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Jonathan Kuttab, international human rights lawyer and cofounder of Al-Haq.

Mouin Rabbani, political analyst and coeditor of Jadaliyya.

Toby Cadman, international criminal lawyer and cofounder of Guernica 37 Chambers.