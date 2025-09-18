Can EU sanctions force Israel to stop its genocide in Gaza?

The European Commission calls for a suspension of free trade agreements with Israel in response to the war on Gaza.

The European Union says the humanitarian situation in Gaza is untenable.

The bloc proposes a suspension of its trade agreement with Israel.

And it wants to impose sanctions on two ministers as well as settlers in the occupied West Bank.

The change would make trade between the EU and Israel more costly for Israel.

The proposal needs the approval of the European Council and may face a veto from some countries, including Germany.

So will these financial measures pressure Israel to scale back its war?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Yannis Koutsomitis – European affairs analyst

Akiva Eldar – Israeli political analyst

Ulrich Bruckner – Jean Monnet professor for European Studies