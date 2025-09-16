What makes this year’s UN General Assembly so significant?

The United Nations General Assembly meets amid Gaza genocide, Ukraine war and global volatility.

The United Nations General Assembly is due to hold debates next week.

Crises, including the Gaza genocide, Ukraine war and climate change, are placing the world body under severe scrutiny.

It is also facing pressure from the administration of US President Donald Trump.

What role can the gathering of world nations play?

Presenter:

Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Donnacha Ó Beacháin – Professor of international relations at Dublin City University

Shahd Hammouri – Lecturer in international law at the University of Kent

Hugh Lovatt – Senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations