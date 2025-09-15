What is the significance of the largest far-right rally to be held in UK?
Up to 150,000 people attend protest against immigrant organised by far-right leader Tommy Robinson.
Between 100,000 and 150,000 people have demonstrated in London against immigration, with arrests made after violent clashes with police.
The rally was organised by Tommy Robinson – a far-right activist with criminal convictions – backed by billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk.
What are the implications?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Peter Geoghegan – Editor of the investigative news site Democracy for Sale
Jennifer Nadel – Director and co-founder of cross-party UK think tank Compassion in Politics
Tariq Ali – Political writer and historian
