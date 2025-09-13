How will Israel’s attack on Doha affect the US and Gulf states?

Qatari PM says strike killing six people is ‘state terrorism’.

There has been international condemnation at the UN Security Council for Israel’s attack on Qatar.

On Friday, Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met President Donald Trump – before a regional summit in Doha.

But what can Gulf states do? And how much has Israel’s attack damaged the US?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Muhanad Seloom – Assistant professor in critical security studies at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies

Omar Rahman – Fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs

Chris Hedges – Former Middle East bureau chief for The New York Times