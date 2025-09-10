How will Israeli attack in Qatar affect efforts to end Gaza war?
Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Doha is condemned around the world.
Israel’s bombing of a residential building in the capital, Doha, that was housing Hamas leaders, has drawn global condemnation.
Fighter jets fired missiles into a residential compound in central Doha, where leaders of Hamas were meeting to discuss a US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Recommended Storieslist of 3 items
- list 1 of 3Israel carries out strikes in Yemeni capital day after bombing Doha
- list 2 of 3After Qatar attack, Israel ambassador to US says ‘we’ll get them next time’
- list 3 of 3How long had Israel been planning its attack in Qatar?
The attack has been widely condemned as a violation of international law and Qatar’s sovereignty.
Can Doha continue playing the role of mediator between Hamas and Israel?
How will this attack affect security in the region?
Presenter: Cyril Vanier
Guests:
Ali Ghanem al-Hajri – Political commentator, expert in public international law and a former professor at Qatar University
Stephen Zunes – Professor of politics and international studies at the University of San Francisco and an expert on the Middle East and Israeli-Arab conflict
HA Hellyer – Senior associate fellow in defence and security studies at the Royal United Services Institute and senior fellow in geopolitics and security at the Center for American Progress