How will Pakistan deal with its worst floods on record?

Hundreds of people are dead and millions affected.

Pakistan has been hit by its worst flooding on record.

Hundreds of people have been confirmed dead, with farms and livestock washed away and homes and businesses destroyed.

Just three years ago, a third of the country was submerged in similar catastrophic floods.

Pakistan is highly vulnerable to the effects of global warming, yet it accounts for less than one percent of emissions.

So should the countries that cause the most damage to the planet pay up?

Or does Pakistan need to become more resilient?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Ali Hasanain – Associate professor of economics at Lahore University of Management Sciences

Peter Newman – Professor of sustainability at Curtin University

Javaid Ur-Rahman – Climate change correspondent with The Nation newspaper