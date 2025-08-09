Can Israel have a ‘normal’ place in the Middle East?

As Israel’s war on Gaza rages, chances of normalising ties with its neighbours are fading.

Nearly every state in the Middle East has condemned Israel’s war on Gaza.

Saudi Arabia says normalising relations with Israel hinges on a Palestinian state.

Jordan, Egypt and some Gulf nations have diplomatic ties with Israel, but have criticised it publicly.

In Europe, a growing number of countries are recognising Palestine and the EU is reviewing economic relations with Israel.

But are words enough to make Israel stop killing and starving Palestinians?

And what would it take for countries to cut ties with Israel?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Daniel Levy – President of the US/Middle East Project and a former Israeli negotiator

James Moran – Former European Union ambassador to Egypt and Jordan

Jawad Anani – Former deputy prime minister and former foreign minister of Jordan