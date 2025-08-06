Could Trump’s trade strategy forge new alliances against him?

Russia, India, China and Brazil refuse to bend to US tariffs.

Brazil, India, China and Russia remain firmly in Donald Trump’s sights as targets for his tariffs.

Others, like the European Union, have caved and negotiated deals.

But could the United States president’s confrontational stance forge new alliances, among those who have not, against Trump?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Einar Tangen – China specialist and senior fellow at the Taihe Institute

Gustavo de Carvalho – Senior researcher in the geopolitics of the Global South at the South African Institute of International Affairs

David McWilliams – Economist, author and podcast host