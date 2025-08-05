How will Gaza care for the 150,000 injured in Israel’s war?
Impact of war’s consequences to be felt beyond this generation.
Israel’s war on Gaza has injured more than 150,000 Palestinians.
Many with life-changing injuries need specialist long-term care, but face devastation and blockade by Israel.
What’s the impact of all this on Gaza’s people now – and into the future?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Dr Khamis Elessi – Neurorehabilitation and pain medicine consultant at al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza
Dr Samah Jabr – Palestinian psychiatrist and psychotherapist and former head of the Mental Health Unit at the Ministry of Health in Palestine; author of the book Radiance in Pain and Resilience: The global reverberation of Palestinian historical trauma
Dr Ghassan Abu Sittah – Served as a war surgeon in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and elsewhere in the Middle East; professor of Conflict Medicine at the American University of Beirut