Could Western leaders be legally complicit in the Gaza genocide?
US and Western support have been vital in Israel’s war.
Weapons and support from the West, led by the United States, have been central to Israel’s genocide in Gaza.
The United Kingdom’s and European Union’s relations with Israel remain essentially unchanged despite the war.
Is this complicity? And could there be legal consequences for Western nations and their leaders?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Michael Lynk – former United Nations special rapporteur for human rights in occupied Palestinian territory
Yara Hawari – co-director of Al-Shabaka: The Palestinian Policy Network
Ralph Wilde – professor of international law at University College London
Published On 31 Aug 2025