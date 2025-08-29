What next for Thailand after court sacks suspended prime minister?
Paetongtarn Shinawatra was dismissed after a leaked phone call scandal.
Thailand’s prime minister has been dismissed by the country’s Constitutional Court.
Judges ruled Paetongtarn Shinawatra failed to defend the nation’s interests in a leaked phone call with the former leader of Cambodia, Hun Sen.
So, what are the consequences of her dismissal?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Nattakorn Devakula – Independent political commentator and a former television host
Titipol Phakdeewanich – Political scientist at the Ubon Ratchathani University
Khemthong Tonsakulrungruang – Assistant professor of political science at Chulalongkorn University
