What next for Thailand after court sacks suspended prime minister?

Paetongtarn Shinawatra was dismissed after a leaked phone call scandal.

Thailand’s prime minister has been dismissed by the country’s Constitutional Court.

Judges ruled Paetongtarn Shinawatra failed to defend the nation’s interests in a leaked phone call with the former leader of Cambodia, Hun Sen.

So, what are the consequences of her dismissal?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Nattakorn Devakula – Independent political commentator and a former television host

Titipol Phakdeewanich – Political scientist at the Ubon Ratchathani University

Khemthong Tonsakulrungruang – Assistant professor of political science at Chulalongkorn University