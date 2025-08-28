What do a US envoy’s ‘animalistic’ remarks to journalists signify

Anger after US special envoy Tom Barack tells reporters in Beirut to ‘be civilised’.

Outrage in Lebanon after the US envoy calls journalists “animalistic”.

Tom Barrack’s comments come at a time when the US president has stepped up his attacks on media he dislikes.

So, what’s behind this hostility towards journalists within the Trump administration? And are there wider implications beyond the US?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Rami Khouri – Distinguished fellow at the American University of Beirut

Jodie Ginsberg – CEO of the Committee to Protect Journalists

Rick Perlstein – Journalist and historian, specialising in the roots and rise of US conservatism