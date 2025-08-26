Has the world forgotten about the plight of the Rohingya?

Bangladesh says it’s run out of resources for the hundreds of thousands of refugees its hosting.

It’s been eight years since more than 700,000 Rohingya were forced from their homes in Myanmar, facing a campaign of mass violence, arson and sexual violence at the hands of the military.

The Muslim-minority Rohingya fled from Rakhine State in the country’s west, into neighbouring Bangladesh.

It’s where an estimated one-and-a-half million Rohingya live today – in the world’s largest refugee camp.

But, Bangladesh and aid agencies say the nearly decade-long humanitarian operation is simply unsustainable.

They are warning that severe funding shortfalls could push the crisis to the breaking point.

So, what’s hampering efforts to repatriate more than a million refugees?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Yasmin Ullah – Executive director of Rohingya Maìyafuìnor Collaborative Network and human rights activist

Farah Kabir – Country director for Action Aid Bangladesh

Abbas Faiz – Independent South Asia Researcher with a focus on Bangladesh