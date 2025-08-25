Why has Donald Trump not spoken out about the famine in Gaza?
The US president publicly acknowledged ‘real starvation’ last month.
A global hunger monitor, backed by the United Nations, has declared famine in Gaza City and the surrounding areas.
The confirmation that Israel has engineered a man-made catastrophe prompted outrage from many nations, with a notable exception.
Recommended Storieslist of 3 items
Hezbollah chief rejects disarmament, demands Israel comply with ceasefire
Israel kills journalists, rescuers in double Gaza hospital attack
Neither the White House nor the US State Department has uttered a word in response.
While Israel says it’s “an outright lie”, how much longer can the US remain silent?
Is that silence an implicit go-ahead for the Israeli military’s large-scale assault on Gaza City and the drip-feeding of aid?
Presenter:
Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Jeremy Konyndyk – President of Refugees International
Mustafa Barghouti – Secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative
Matt Duss – Executive vice president of the Center for International Policy