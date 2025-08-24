Has Israel become a divisive issue in Europe?
Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp resigns after failing to secure sanctions against Israel over Gaza atrocities.
Earlier this month, Slovenia joined Spain and Belgium in imposing an arms embargo on Israel.
Germany followed suit, partially, halting the sale of weapons to Israel that could be used in Gaza “until further notice”.
Recommended Storieslist of 3 items
Amid Gaza famine, Palestinian girl struggles to survive
Tens of thousands march across world in support of Palestinians in Gaza
The Netherlands has also imposed a partial ban on parts for Israeli fighter jets, while Italy suspended all new military exports to Israel in October.
But it is the recent resignation of Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, after his government failed to agree to sanctions against Israel, that raises questions:
Will this one action trigger a broader political fallout across the 27-nation bloc?
Presenter:
Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Mpanzu Bamenga – member of the Dutch Parliament and human rights lawyer
Ori Goldberg – political commentator and author
Rene Wildangel – Middle East analyst and former foreign policy adviser to the German Parliament.