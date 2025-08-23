How can Israel engineer a famine in Gaza in the 21st century?

UN chief Antonio Guterres says famine in Gaza is ‘a moral indictment and a failure of humanity itself’.

Famine in Gaza from Israel’s deliberate starvation policy has pushed more than half a million people into immediate danger.

Yet Israel is intensifying its war, backed by the United States and other Western allies.

How can an engineered famine be allowed happen in the 21st century?

Presenter:

Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Dr Tarek Loubani – Emergency physician and medical director at the Glia Project

Tess Ingram – Spokesperson for the UN children’s agency, UNICEF

Michael Fakhri – UN special rapporteur on the right to food