How can Israel continue to claim it does not target civilians?

Leaked intelligence data says 83 percent of victims in Gaza were non-combatants.

An investigation into leaked classified Israeli military data reveals five out of six Palestinians killed in Gaza were civilians – not fighters.

It’s one of the highest civilian death rates recorded in modern wars.

So what more do these figures tell us? And with only 17 percent of those killed being combatants, how can Israel continue to claim it does not target Palestinian civilians?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Gideon Levy – Columnist at Israeli newspaper Haaretz

Francesca Albanese – UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory

Omar Shakir – Director of Israel and Palestine at Human Rights Watch