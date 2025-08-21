Can a ceasefire deal now be reached in Gaza?
Hamas accepts latest ceasefire proposal; Israel escalates military action.
Israeli attacks around Gaza City are escalating – while diplomatic efforts intensify.
Hamas has accepted the latest proposal from Egypt and Qatar. But Israel has yet to respond.
So, as international pressure mounts, can a ceasefire be reached?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Daniel Levy – President of the US/Middle East Project and a former Israeli negotiator
Omar Rahman – Fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs in Washington, DC
Muhammad Shehada – Visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, where he investigates human rights violations in his native Gaza and the occupied West Bank
Published On 21 Aug 2025