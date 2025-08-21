Can a ceasefire deal now be reached in Gaza?

Hamas accepts latest ceasefire proposal; Israel escalates military action.

Israeli attacks around Gaza City are escalating – while diplomatic efforts intensify.

Hamas has accepted the latest proposal from Egypt and Qatar. But Israel has yet to respond.

So, as international pressure mounts, can a ceasefire be reached?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Daniel Levy – President of the US/Middle East Project and a former Israeli negotiator

Omar Rahman – Fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs in Washington, DC

Muhammad Shehada – Visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, where he investigates human rights violations in his native Gaza and the occupied West Bank