Will a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy end the war in Ukraine?
Donald Trump says he’s arranging a summit between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned to the White House for a much-anticipated meeting with United States President Donald Trump on Monday.
His last trip earlier this year was widely considered a failure, as it was dominated by a tense public berating from Trump.
But on this trip, he had considerable backup – from world leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
They got what they went for – a security guarantee, for Ukraine, from Washington.
The next step is a meeting between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the hopes of signing a long-term peace agreement.
But what would be the terms?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Maria Mezentseva – Member of Ukraine’s parliament and head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe
Jim Townsend – Adjunct senior fellow in the Transatlantic Security Program at the Center for a New American Security
Pavel Felgenhauer – Russian defence and foreign policy analyst