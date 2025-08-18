Are US security guarantees enough to end the war in Ukraine?

European leaders join Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, DC for talks.

According to United States President Donald Trump, it is possible to end the war in Ukraine – all that is needed is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s agreement.

But for Zelenskyy, agreeing to anything that means losing territory to Russia is not only difficult, but may be impossible under Ukraine’s constitution.

Several European leaders are joining Zelenskyy in Washington, DC for his crucial talks with Trump – after the US leader’s recent summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

There are reports of a possible deal on offer.

But is it possible for Zelenskyy to agree to a deal without ceding any land to Russia?

And what does it all say about Europe’s position in the world?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Peter Zalmayev – Executive director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative

Jean-Marc Rickli – Head of Global and Emerging Risks at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy

Mattia Nelles – CEO and co-founder of the German-Ukrainian Bureau think tank