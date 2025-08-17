What will the Putin-Trump meeting mean for the war in Ukraine?

High-stakes summit in Alaska ends without ceasefire deal.

The much-anticipated summit between the leaders of Russia and United States concluded without a deal to end the war in Ukraine.

Despite this, US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin say “great progress” was made at “constructive” talks in Alaska.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not invited. Instead, after a lengthy phone call with President Trump, he’s heading to the White House on Monday.

So, were ceasefire options discussed behind closed doors?

Could an end to the war finally be in sight?

And what does the summit mean for Russian-American relations?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Andrei Fedorov – Former deputy foreign minister of Russia

Thomas Pickering – Former US ambassador to Russia and the United Nations

Oleksiy Goncharenko – Politician and member of the Ukrainian parliament