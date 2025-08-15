Why has violence flared up in Serbia – and what’s next?
Trouble flares involving police, government supporters and anticorruption groups.
Violence in Serbia has erupted, involving government supporters, police and anticorruption demonstrators who have been on the streets for months, demanding elections
President Aleksandar Vucic says the protests are part of a foreign plot to oust him.
Why has violence flared up – and what’s next?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Mirko Dautovic – International affairs commentator for Balkan media
Florian Bieber – Professor of Southeast European history and politics at Graz University
Tatyana Kekic – Correspondent covering Serbia for bne IntelliNews
