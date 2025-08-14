What’s driving Sudan’s worst cholera outbreak in years?
Thousands at risk as foreign aid cuts hit humanitarian efforts.
Sudan’s worst cholera outbreak in years is spreading in a country ravaged by conflict.
Health and aid workers are battling desperately to stop it from escalating and crossing into neighbouring countries.
What’s driving the outbreak – and how serious is it?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Mathilde Vu – Advocacy manager for Sudan at the Norwegian Refugee Council
Simon Mane – Sudan national director at the humanitarian organisation, World Vision International
Mitch Rhyner – Deputy head of mission at Doctors Without Borders, Sudan
Published On 14 Aug 2025